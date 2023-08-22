Oppenheimer: Florence Pugh's Hilarious Response To Being Offered Her Role

As the movie title suggests, "Oppenheimer" lets Cillian Murphy shine in the titular role of the so-called father of the atomic bomb. The longtime Christopher Nolan collaborator is front and center, but the surrounding ensemble cast gives their fair share of noteworthy performances. Robert Downey Jr., in particular, is attracting Oscar buzz for his role as Lewis Strauss.

Florence Pugh may not be as much of an awards season contender as her cast mates, but her role as Jean Tatlock is crucial in unlocking the past (and the humanity) of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The real-life Tatlock was a love interest of Oppenheimer, a psychiatrist and a member of the Communist Party. Oppenheimer is left reeling in the wake of her suicide (though the film suggests the possibility of foul play).

Despite Tatlock's outsized impact on Oppenheimer's character, Nolan was apologetic that he didn't have a bigger part to offer to Pugh. But she couldn't care less. "I didn't really know what was going on or what it was that was being made," the actress said in an interview with MTV Movies. "Except I knew that Chris really, really, wanted me to know that it wasn't a very big role and he understands if I don't want to come near it. And I was like, 'Doesn't matter. Even if I'm a coffee maker at a cafe in the back of the room, let's do it.'"

