Where Is Pawn Stars Do America Filming New Episodes For Season 2?

Rick Harrison and his team have seen thousands of items come into the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop over the years on "Pawn Stars." It's about time the crew saw what else was out there, combining the best elements of the reality series with that of "American Pickers." The result is "Pawn Stars Do America," with the first season seeing Rick, Corey, and Chumlee travel around the country to see what else they can find and potentially purchase.

The result was a smash success, so it should be no surprise to see the team returning for Season 2. Chumlee mentioned earlier in 2023 that the team would spend seven months filming new "Pawn Stars Do America" episodes. But where exactly will a new season bring the team?

Rick Harrison posted on Instagram in February 2023 a list of cities that would encompass the new season. They include: