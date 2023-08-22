Where Is Pawn Stars Do America Filming New Episodes For Season 2?
Rick Harrison and his team have seen thousands of items come into the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop over the years on "Pawn Stars." It's about time the crew saw what else was out there, combining the best elements of the reality series with that of "American Pickers." The result is "Pawn Stars Do America," with the first season seeing Rick, Corey, and Chumlee travel around the country to see what else they can find and potentially purchase.
The result was a smash success, so it should be no surprise to see the team returning for Season 2. Chumlee mentioned earlier in 2023 that the team would spend seven months filming new "Pawn Stars Do America" episodes. But where exactly will a new season bring the team?
Rick Harrison posted on Instagram in February 2023 a list of cities that would encompass the new season. They include:
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Dallas, Texas
- Detroit, Michigan
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Lexington, Kentucky
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Salem, Massachusetts
- Santa Fe, New Mexico
- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
New Pawn Stars Do America episodes will focus on the East Coast
It appears "Pawn Stars Do America" Season 2 will focus more on East Coast cities, with multiple spots in Massachusetts and Florida. Granted, the reality series gave the West Coast some love in its first season, hitting up the likes of San Francisco and Seattle. It makes sense the team would want to explore other regions of the United States and give new demographics a chance to appear on the show and display their antiques.
However, the reality series does more than show off the people of each city. Rick Harrison and his team also spend time taking in the local sights. Seeing how they started filming new "Pawn Stars Do America" episodes early in 2023, there have been numerous reports of the crew filming at various locations. For example, My San Antonio reported how the team traveled to Fort Worth's Billy Bob's Texas to film there back in May. There's a lot of history affiliated with that venue, known as "The World's Largest Honky Tonk," that's hosted the likes of ZZ Top.
"Pawn Stars" and "Pawn Stars Do America" do air on History, after all, so it makes sense they would want to highlight notable locales while they travel across the nation. And if more episodes of the traveling roadshow come to fruition, there could be a lot for Rick Harrison and viewers at home to learn about cities that could be right next door.