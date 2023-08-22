How Long Will Chumlee & Crew Be Filming New Pawn Stars Do America Episodes?

People love antiques, and that's good news for the cast of "Pawn Stars" and its spin-off "Pawn Stars Do America."

Starting in 2009, fans could tune in to see Rick Harrison and his team, mainly consisting of his son, Corey, and his son's friend, Chumlee, look at all kinds of neat items to determine what's worth buying. That show isn't slowing down any time soon, but the pawnbrokers have begun to hit the road to see what else they can find from people who don't live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After a successful first season, fans knew a second wouldn't be far behind, and it sounds like the team is hard at work making it a reality. In April 2023, Chumlee of "Pawn Stars" spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to discuss the forthcoming season, and he revealed, "We're going to be traveling for seven months, doing a bunch of cities again, so we're along for the ride." That means filming should wrap by the end of 2023 for a prime release date in 2024. But all that traveling takes its toll, as Chumlee continued, "I will say, I do miss working from home and sleeping in my bed every night." Fortunately, one of the stops for "Pawn Stars Do America" Season 2 is Las Vegas, so hopefully, the crew had a chance to sleep in their actual homes during that shoot.