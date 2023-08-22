How Long Will Chumlee & Crew Be Filming New Pawn Stars Do America Episodes?
People love antiques, and that's good news for the cast of "Pawn Stars" and its spin-off "Pawn Stars Do America."
Starting in 2009, fans could tune in to see Rick Harrison and his team, mainly consisting of his son, Corey, and his son's friend, Chumlee, look at all kinds of neat items to determine what's worth buying. That show isn't slowing down any time soon, but the pawnbrokers have begun to hit the road to see what else they can find from people who don't live in Las Vegas, Nevada.
After a successful first season, fans knew a second wouldn't be far behind, and it sounds like the team is hard at work making it a reality. In April 2023, Chumlee of "Pawn Stars" spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to discuss the forthcoming season, and he revealed, "We're going to be traveling for seven months, doing a bunch of cities again, so we're along for the ride." That means filming should wrap by the end of 2023 for a prime release date in 2024. But all that traveling takes its toll, as Chumlee continued, "I will say, I do miss working from home and sleeping in my bed every night." Fortunately, one of the stops for "Pawn Stars Do America" Season 2 is Las Vegas, so hopefully, the crew had a chance to sleep in their actual homes during that shoot.
Rick Harrison revealed which cities they'd stop by for Pawn Stars Do America Season 2
But Las Vegas won't be their only stop for the upcoming season. Earlier in 2023, Rick Harrison posted on Instagram which cities would be part of "Pawn Stars Do America" Season 2, and they include Albuquerque, Boston, Dallas, and many others. Anyone willing to go to one of those cities to try to sell something valuable needed to reach out via email, but given the immense popularity of the franchise, it's safe to say the crew won't be short on amazing antiques.
The team had some great luck in the show's first season. Chumlee was ecstatic to find some uncut "Pokémon" cards, even though he sadly had to let them go. But he's found immense success elsewhere. In 2017, he opened a candy shop next to the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. Plus, he's branched out into other snacks, namely beef jerky. According to the website, Chumlee's Awesome Jerky was born out of the pawnbroker constantly being on the move and thus enjoying portable bites. That's certainly the case when filming "Pawn Stars Do America."
Chumlee told the Review-Journal about the biggest obstacle to shooting the new road trip series, "For me, personally, the biggest challenge is not having the comfort of my home." Last season alone saw the team spend 18 days straight on the road, but given all of the cool items they find they wouldn't have seen otherwise, it's well worth the excursion.