Mission Impossible 7: Who Dies & Why Their Deaths Are Important (For Better Or Worse)

Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) has been one of the more welcome additions to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. She came onto the scene in "Rogue Nation" and has been an ally to Ethan's team ever since. "Dead Reckoning Part One" initially makes it seem like Ilsa is getting killed off early when she's seemingly shot in the desert. Fortunately, it's soon revealed that Ethan helped her fake her death so that she could stop being a target and he can get away with half of the key. But as it turns out, it was too early to celebrate.

Ilsa's later stabbed by Gabriel (Esai Morales), and her death seems permanent this time. She doesn't appear in the rest of the film, and while there's always a chance Ethan could've engaged in some more trickery to get her to safety, it doesn't seem likely. Ilsa's death showcases how much of a threat Gabriel is, but losing such a great character is a bit disappointing, especially when it feels like her death exists to make way for Grace (Hayley Atwell).

It's clear Ethan and Ilsa had a bit of a will-they-won't-they relationship going on. There's even a deleted scene from "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" where the two share a kiss, cementing there's something between them. While one could argue Ilsa's death serves a story purpose, namely Ethan loses someone he trusts while combatting this new threat, it's hard not to view it as a way to remove a potential love triangle so that Ethan and Grace can become a thing at some point.