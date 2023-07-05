Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Mission: Impossible 7
1996 saw the debut of director Brian De Palma's "Mission: Impossible," which sees special operative Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) go on a wild adventure to clear his name after being framed for the death of his mentor, Jim Phelps (Jon Voight). Little did anyone realize at the time that this Cruise-centric action flick would spawn a big-screen franchise that's not only known and adored the world over, but is a next-level box office moneymaker. The sixth and latest installment, "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," arrived in 2018, though Hunt's story is still far from over.
Courtesy of directors Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is on its way to cinemas, and it seems like more "Mission: Impossible" goodness. Cruise isn't holding back in the Hunt role, putting in no shortage of astounding and risky stunts for moviegoers to enjoy, the supporting cast is on point per usual, and the action and drama are high. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes largely loved what the film gave them, and those lucky enough to see it early are beginning to toss their thoughts on the sequel onto the Internet.
Here's what moviegoers on Twitter had to say about "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" upon giving it a watch.
Folks think Dead Reckoning Part One is a solid Mission: Impossible franchise entry
While most franchises seem to worsen with each passing installment, in the case of "Mission: Impossible," it seems to be holding up just fine. Folks on Twitter appear to overwhelmingly adore what "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" had to offer.
For instance, @SweetLikeAli thought that the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film was an all-around good time that succeeded in everything from the car chases to the drama. As for @yeah_its_dave, one of the highlights of "Dead Reckoning Part One" was, surprisingly, its sense of humor. "It also has a wonderful sense humor to it and they lean into being a little bit goofy in the best possible ways," they wrote. @jamescdyer called it "persistently, expansively thrilling and an essential cinema watch" and claimed that the action is second to none.
@NandovMovies also quite enjoyed "Dead Reckoning Part One," noting that while the main antagonist does come across as a bit silly, the action it gives way to more than makes up for it. They tout Hayley Atwell's Grace as a strong addition to the "Mission: Impossible" cast too. @TheDCTVshow also gave Atwell some major props in their Twitter review, adding that alongside her, Tom Cruise once again delivers an excellent performance. "Tom Cruise is truly a movie star on another level to everyone else making action movies," concurred @JedWagman.
Dead Reckoning Part One is the blockbuster so many have been looking for
As some Twitter users focused on the tone, action, and performances in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," others focused on a different aspect of the feature that they feel deserves praise. Bearing in mind the time of year that it's releasing, the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film will grace the big screen during the summer blockbuster season. According to numerous early viewers, when compared to the likes of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and "The Flash," it's undoubtedly the best of the 2023 batch.
In giving some credit to Tom Cruise for his performance, @Andymc1983 said that his signature star quality was sorely needed in this barren summer blockbuster landscape. In a similar vein, @davidehrlich wrote of "Dead Reckoning Part One," "This is what summer blockbusters should feel like." @AndrewJ626 had similar feelings as well, tweeting, "MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE is easily the top thrill ride of this summer. It's not the best in the franchise but it does come close." @Staulso even thinks it'll beat the highly-anticipated upcoming releases "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."
The blockbuster event of the summer in the eyes of many, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," will open on July 10.