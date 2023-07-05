Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Mission: Impossible 7

1996 saw the debut of director Brian De Palma's "Mission: Impossible," which sees special operative Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) go on a wild adventure to clear his name after being framed for the death of his mentor, Jim Phelps (Jon Voight). Little did anyone realize at the time that this Cruise-centric action flick would spawn a big-screen franchise that's not only known and adored the world over, but is a next-level box office moneymaker. The sixth and latest installment, "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," arrived in 2018, though Hunt's story is still far from over.

Courtesy of directors Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is on its way to cinemas, and it seems like more "Mission: Impossible" goodness. Cruise isn't holding back in the Hunt role, putting in no shortage of astounding and risky stunts for moviegoers to enjoy, the supporting cast is on point per usual, and the action and drama are high. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes largely loved what the film gave them, and those lucky enough to see it early are beginning to toss their thoughts on the sequel onto the Internet.

Here's what moviegoers on Twitter had to say about "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" upon giving it a watch.