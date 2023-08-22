What Is The Zac Efron Camp Kodiak Commercial Actually Advertising?

Zac Efron might be a lousy camp counselor, but he's great at protecting the grizzly bears and selling that sweet, sweet SWAG. In partnership with Kodiak Cakes, an environmentally forward food business based in Utah, and with Vital Ground Foundation, a nonprofit wildlife conservation land trust, Efron released a hilarious commercial that depicts himself as a confident and charming, albeit inept, camp counselor at the fictional Camp Kodiak — possibly the only fictional camp that won't get you killed. Yes, that includes Camp Half-Blood.

While the young campers struggle to keep pace with him, Efron shares his mission: to sell SWAG that will fund the protection of land specially curated for endangered grizzly bears. The commercial is legitimately funny, so no one would fault you for forgetting some of the finer points between gales of giggles. Here's what you need to know.

During the commercial, Efron markets a collection of outdoor items, all branded with the "Keep It Wild" logo created by Brooke Bartleson. The collection includes Slowtide towels, Igloo coolers and koozies, and t-shirts, all exclusively available online. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go directly to Vital Ground Foundation to continue its mission, and Kodiak has pledged to match every single dollar raised by the collection in its own lump-sum donation to its nonprofit companion.