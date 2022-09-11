Percy Jackson And The Olympians' First Trailer Gives Us A Peek At Camp Half-Blood
The D23 Expo — a biennial celebratory fan event which essentially functions as a lightning rod for hot button media announcements — has provided fans around the globe with an avalanche of movie and series reveals. Sure, most of them are remakes or sequels or prequels,but that's the age of content we currently exist in, so why not enjoy it?
One such enticing moment came in the form of the highly anticipated, upcoming "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Disney+ series. On the 10th, young actors Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri, who will portray Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood, respectively, took to one of the many D23 Expo stages, escorted by Rick Riordan. For those who might not know, Riordan not only wrote the novels which "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is based upon but he also played a crucial role in the creative process for the Disney+ series.
Aside from sharing their excitement for the newest adaptation of Riordan's work (the last one didn't go over so well, hence why a third movie never happened), fans were treated to a short teaser trailer that not only featured familiar dialogue pulled directly from the books but also a familiar location: Camp Half-Blood.
Camp Half-Blood looks like it jumped right off the page
The teaser trailer, which has been released on YouTube, seems to show Percy Jackson making his first trek to the Poseidon Cabin. For those who don't know, Percy Jackson is a demigod, which means one of his parents is a mortal, and the other is a lowercase "g" god. As gods aren't supposed to directly raise or interfere with the lives of their children (for plot reasons, really), they're left to fend for themselves amongst their mortal kin.
Camp Half-Blood is where children of the Greek pantheon of gods go to learn survival skills. The reason it seems like Percy is an outcast in this trailer is because he is — he's the son of Poseidon, one of the three most powerful Greeks (along with Zeus and Hades), all of whom swore to stop siring mortal children after their previous offspring caused too much trouble.
With that established, the teaser trailer gives us a quick glimpse as a few of the different cabins, each of which houses the children of a different deity. The cabins which Percy passes are each surrounded by a small crowd, but as he draws close to his cabin, there's no one. He's the only demigod son of Poseidon. There are other cool details, like a relatively clear depiction of the camp's famous orange T-shirt, and how they're all wearing the leather necklaces that count their years at camp. As for the voiceover, it has little to do with what's occurring on screen. It is, however, a near, word perfect adaptation of the Percy's first warning at the beginning of the first book, and it sets the mood for what's at stake for these literal children.