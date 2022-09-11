Percy Jackson And The Olympians' First Trailer Gives Us A Peek At Camp Half-Blood

The teaser trailer, which has been released on YouTube, seems to show Percy Jackson making his first trek to the Poseidon Cabin. For those who don't know, Percy Jackson is a demigod, which means one of his parents is a mortal, and the other is a lowercase "g" god. As gods aren't supposed to directly raise or interfere with the lives of their children (for plot reasons, really), they're left to fend for themselves amongst their mortal kin.

Camp Half-Blood is where children of the Greek pantheon of gods go to learn survival skills. The reason it seems like Percy is an outcast in this trailer is because he is — he's the son of Poseidon, one of the three most powerful Greeks (along with Zeus and Hades), all of whom swore to stop siring mortal children after their previous offspring caused too much trouble.

With that established, the teaser trailer gives us a quick glimpse as a few of the different cabins, each of which houses the children of a different deity. The cabins which Percy passes are each surrounded by a small crowd, but as he draws close to his cabin, there's no one. He's the only demigod son of Poseidon. There are other cool details, like a relatively clear depiction of the camp's famous orange T-shirt, and how they're all wearing the leather necklaces that count their years at camp. As for the voiceover, it has little to do with what's occurring on screen. It is, however, a near, word perfect adaptation of the Percy's first warning at the beginning of the first book, and it sets the mood for what's at stake for these literal children.