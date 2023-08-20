Is All American Season 6 Bringing Billy Baker Back As A 'Jedi Force Ghost'?

The CW's "All American" has garnered a devoted following since premiering in 2018, and the series hit even greater heights when it began streaming on Netflix, with the sports drama serving as the streamer's most popular show in March 2020.

Based on the life of former linebacker Spencer Paysinger, "All American" focuses on his analog, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), as he follows his football dreams from South Crenshaw to the ritzy Beverly Hills High, finally soaring as a Golden Angeles Condor. Spencer's orbit of teammates and coaches is just as important, with Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) perhaps the most significant adult character.

In the Season 5 episode "Time," Billy tragically dies in a bus accident, shocking the "All American" fanbase. However, he might not be completely absent from the upcoming 6th season of "All American." In an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," Diggs revealed that he would reprise his deceased character from beyond the grave. "I think I'm going to come back as, like, a ghost and talk to my son and my favorite player." He then put on an inflated mentor voice and added, "Make sure you play your best. Remember what I always told you.' One of those things."