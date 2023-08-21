How To Watch Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse At Home
It's been a big summer at the movies. While "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" are still out there cleaning house at the box office, there were already some incredible new releases in theaters even before the recent boom. In fact, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has been one of the most well-received movies of the year and sets up the end of its trilogy pretty much perfectly.
Now audiences can catch the wild action and inventive visuals of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" from the comfort of their own homes. However, that option comes with the small caveat that the movie can't be rented yet. If you want to watch the latest radioactive-spider-fueled adventure, you'll have to purchase it on a service like Prime Video, AppleTV, or YouTube (per JustWatch).
Still, when you consider how much it costs to go to the theaters for a new movie like "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," along with transportation, snacks, and drinks, it might ultimately add up to purchase the movie for $19.99 on your service of choice, rather than making the trek to the theater during the crowded summer season.
The movie is a triumph of exciting visuals and storytelling
Another reason that fans might opt to buy "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" rather than wait for the inevitable rental price to emerge is that the film is a pure spectacle from start to finish. Blending several unique visual styles and the kind of complex animation that arises from having dozens of distinct characters on screen at a time, even if one Spider-Man had to be removed for legal issues, viewers will likely want to watch more than once.
It's also worth noting that "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" comes in at a somewhat daunting 2 hours and 20 minutes, meaning many viewers who watched in theaters may have missed something during a bathroom break. As for those who decide to watch from home, that's what that helpful pause button on your streaming service is for.
However you decide to watch "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," you'll unlikely regret it. Highly acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, there are few other movies out in 2023 that even come close to oozing this much style and panache, no matter which screen you choose to watch it on.