How To Watch Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse At Home

It's been a big summer at the movies. While "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" are still out there cleaning house at the box office, there were already some incredible new releases in theaters even before the recent boom. In fact, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has been one of the most well-received movies of the year and sets up the end of its trilogy pretty much perfectly.

Now audiences can catch the wild action and inventive visuals of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" from the comfort of their own homes. However, that option comes with the small caveat that the movie can't be rented yet. If you want to watch the latest radioactive-spider-fueled adventure, you'll have to purchase it on a service like Prime Video, AppleTV, or YouTube (per JustWatch).

Still, when you consider how much it costs to go to the theaters for a new movie like "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," along with transportation, snacks, and drinks, it might ultimately add up to purchase the movie for $19.99 on your service of choice, rather than making the trek to the theater during the crowded summer season.