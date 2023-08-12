Across The Spider-Verse Had To Cut One Spider-Man Over Legal Issues - Here's Why

The critically acclaimed animated superhero film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" introduces fans to hundreds of different Spider-Man variants from countless parallel universes, with many of those variants originating in the Marvel Comics multiverse.

A few of the most prolific Spider-People who appeared in Marvel Comics and "Across the Spider-Verse" include the Scarlet Spider, Ben Reilly (Andy Samberg), the guitar wielding Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and the mass murdering Spidercide. Although the film includes a plethora of iconic Spider-Man variants from across the comics, one particular Spider-Person actually had to be cut from the film due to legal issues with Marvel's main competitor, DC Comics.

"Across the Spider-Verse" character designer Kris Anka confirmed that the film's creative team had initially planned to include a cameo of Peter Ross, aka "Spider-Boy" — a hybrid of Spider-Man and DC Comics' Superboy, whose first appearance came in the third issue of 1996's "Marvel Versus DC" crossover event" – Anka even created artwork of Spider-Boy for the film, but it was never usable due to "legal law reasons," with comic writer Dan Slott explaining in a separate tweet that they couldn't use the character due to him being co-owned by DC.