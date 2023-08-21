Will Chris Pratt Voice Mario In Super Mario Bros. Wonder? What We Know So Far

Mario has lost his iconic voice.

"Mario" fans who logged onto social media this morning were devastated to learn that Charles Martinet, who has voiced the character since 1991, is retiring from the role. "Charles Martinet has been the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games for a long time, as far back as 'Super Mario 64,'" the company wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador," the statement continued, teasing Martinet's future commitments. Martinet quoted Nintendo's statement on the social media site, writing, "My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo!!!!!!!"

With Martinet now retired from the role, many are speculating as to who will replace Mario in the upcoming "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" game, which is set to debut on October 20 for the Nintendo Switch console. Nintendo confirmed to Polygon that Martinet will not voice the titular character in the upcoming 2D side-scrolling game, making 2022's "Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope" the last game with the voice actor in the lead role. Now that Martinet isn't voicing Mario, Nintendo fans are curious to know who will replace the beloved voice actor. With "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" standing out as billion-dollar juggernaut at the box office, is it possible that Nintendo is giving Chris Pratt the Mario gig in the upcoming "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"?

Pratt voiced the iconic plumber in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," a creative decision that originally received mixed reception from fans. Following the film's release, many warmed up to Pratt's interpretation of the Italian-American icon. With Pratt now a key part of the "Mario" multimedia franchise, it's unclear if he'll voice the plumber outside of the character's big screen apperances.