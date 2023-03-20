Chris Pratt Can Do The Classic Super Mario Voice, But Chose His Own Take (And He Makes A Good Point)

When news first broke that Chris Pratt was going to voice Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," people online naturally had takes (moreso than usual). While some were fine with the idea of Pratt voicing the iconic video game character, others were worried about what Mario would sound like. He has such a distinct voice, courtesy of Charles Martinet, in the games, people wanted something similar to be present for the film.

That division was still there when the first trailer came out, but with each subsequent clip of Mario coming out, more and more people seem to be coming around to the idea that Pratt may be onto something for his particular take on the character. In fact, in the final trailer released for the forthcoming movie, Chris Pratt gives a "Ha ha" that's pretty reminiscent of the Mario we all know and love. So while it appears he can do a classic Mario voice, he chose not to for much of the character's dialogue.

Pratt and his "Mario" movie co-star Charlie Day, who voices Luigi, swung by BBC's "The One Show" to talk about the role while Paris Hilton was there for some reason. "There are only a handful of things we've ever heard Mario say. The 'wahoo!' A few things like ... 'It's-a me! Let's go,' these types of things," Pratt explained. "So we were trying to find a way to put that into the movie, but in a way that would be congruent with a storyline of these working-class American guys from Brooklyn." Honestly, at the end of the day, it was probably the right call to make.