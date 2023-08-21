Where Is Deadliest Catch: Bloodline's Jeff Silva Now?

When the spinoff series "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline" premiered in 2020, it was a far cry from the Bering Sea-based original, trading the icy crabbing off of Alaska's coast for the tropical environs of Hawaii. The series followed Cornelia Marie co-captains Josh Harris and Casey McManus as they traversed the Kona Coast in search of lucrative ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, and marlin with the help of the late Phil Harris' charts. They also enlisted local fisherman Jeff Silva in their pursuit of the region's finest fish, becoming partners in his fishing business that he founded in 2012, 'Ula'Ula Fish Company.

For Silva, "Bloodline" was an opportunity to reveal the challenges of small-boat fishing. "I also wanted the world to know that this type of fishing is truly sustainable," Silva told West Hawaii Today in 2020. "Kona's small boats do not kill thousands of pounds of juvenile tuna, nor do they catch millions of pieces of unwanted species ... and we don't tangle or hook endangered species like whales and turtles."

"Deadliest Catch: Bloodline" ran for three seasons until 2022, when it was canceled and scrubbed from existence due to sexual assault allegations filed against Harris. Following the series' cancellation, Silva bought back 100% ownership of 'Ula'Ula, and today he remains focused on maintaining his business.

