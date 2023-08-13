Deadliest Catch: Bloodline - Why The Show Has Been Canceled & Scrubbed From Existence

Not only was Josh Harris fired from "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline" and the network as a whole, but Discovery canceled the entire spinoff series, putting everyone associated with Harris — including Casey McManus — out of a job. Discovery has also essentially scrubbed the series from existence, meaning it's impossible to watch "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline" on any sort of streaming platform or On Demand.

For many fans of the franchise, not being able to rewatch the spinoff series isn't a huge loss, as they found "Bloodline" to be scripted and repetitive. On Reddit, u/AAAFate said, "These charts they 'found' feel like manufactured TV to me. I don't believe it one bit." U/snotters said, "... you have about 30 seconds of entertaining footage where they're fishing, interrupted constantly by Josh talking into the camera saying the same old thing, 'We need to get this order done, hope my old man is looking down on us...'"

Even when the leading man doesn't have a dark past, "Deadliest Catch" spinoffs tend not to boast much longevity on Discovery. For example, "Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns," which saw F/V Northwestern Captain Sig Hansen head to the waters of Norway, only ran for one season. People want the original show, which is now engrained in pop culture to the degree that it's referenced in projects like Disney's new "Haunted Mansion."

