Whatever Happened To Nightcap After Shark Tank?

It's difficult to deny that a lot of the brands and products featured on "Shark Tank" fall under the niche novelty banner. There's nothing wrong with that either — it keeps the show entertaining and leads to fun, out-there pitches like the Copy Keyboard. Once in a blue moon, however, "Shark Tank" features ventures with the potential to legitimately save lives and keep people safe from harm. Such was the case with Nightcap.

As featured on "Shark Tank" Season 12, Episode 12, Nightcap is a product designed by siblings Shirah and Michael Benarde to protect consumers from having their drinks spiked. The item is essentially a reusable drink cover with a single straw hole, which is stored within a hair scrunchie and can be easily placed onto the top of an open cup to prevent any foreign substances from being added to a beverage.

In their "Shark Tank" appearance, the Benardes sought an investment deal of $60,000 for a 20% stake in Nightcap. They didn't have much trouble securing a partnership either, as host Lori Greiner quickly voiced her faith in the importance of the product and counter-offered with the same investment size for a 25% stake, which the duo accepted.

With how rapidly Nightcap managed to secure a deal on "Shark Tank," viewers may be wondering how the business has been faring in the couple of years since its appearance on the show. As it happens, Greiner's faith has been vindicated — Nightcap is doing quite well for itself.