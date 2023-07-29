Whatever Happened To Copy Keyboard After Shark Tank?

Scotty Trujillo brings an especially energetic presentation for his Copy Keyboard when appearing on "Shark Tank" Season 14. On the show, Trujillo aims to get a $40,000 investment for a 25% stake in his business. But are his bright idea and bombastic demonstration enough to bring a shark on his team?

Trujillo's bright-eyed energy reels in the sharks. The entrepreneur claims the resources will help him lower production costs from over $9 to $6.50. He also shares that he has trouble keeping up with inventory, even changing the status of several impending orders to preorders due to running out of stock. Things take a turn when Kevin O'Leary asks if the product is patented. Trujillo shares that it was not, causing concerns about ripoffs. He fires back by stating his plan is to work harder and push through production better than potential competitors.

Sadly, this does little to get any of the sharks on board. While the panelists all fell in love with the entrepreneur's bold personality, most are simply not fond of the product. Even tech guru Robert Herjavec, despite wishing to invest somehow, admits, "The product is crap." While he didn't receive a deal, Trujillo was nevertheless proud of what he accomplished, saying after the pitch, "Ultimately, I'm so happy because I showed myself that I could do all this by myself." Unsurprisingly, he didn't stop there.