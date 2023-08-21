Why Blue Beetle's Villain Carapax Looks So Familiar

After securing the rights to the "Chronicles of Riddick" franchise, Vin Diesel was finally able to produce another "Pitch Black" sequel. Titled "Riddick," the 2013 film came almost nine years after the series' last installment and reunited Diesel with writer-director David Twohy.

While it may not be a career highlight for anyone involved, it certainly sounds like it was a blast to make — at least, if you listen to Raoul Max Trujillo, who loved the original film and played the Mud Demon tracker Lockspur in the 2013 sequel. In an interview with SCNS Live, he revealed that Twohy wasn't even sure what part he'd play when he was cast. "[He said,] 'You're gonna be in this movie. I don't know exactly doing what [or] what character, but you're gonna be in this movie,'" recalled Trujillo. The New Mexican actor shared that he was encouraged by both Diesel and Twohy to create a mythology for his character by drawing from his own culture. Trujillo thus introduced them to the Pueblo water deity Avanyu, which apparently informed Lockspur's knowledge of the creatures his team was against and inspired a key moment later in the film.

What Trujillo seemed to enjoy most about the production was the familial sense of collaboration the ensemble cast cultivated under Twohy's guidance. He expressed an obvious love for his co-stars, especially one Dave Bautista, who was just about to become a household name with his role in "Guardians of the Galaxy." Trujillo laughed, "Bautista just killed me because he is one of the most gentle, kind people I've ever met, and you look at him and you think he's gonna just pound the crap out of you..."