The Worst Special Effects Of 2023 So Far

When it comes to films, especially big-budget blockbusters, one of the most valuable tools in their arsenal is the special effects team. While the effects, be they digital or practical, merely gild the narrative, they are arguably the most important enhancements at a filmmaker's disposal.

With the right artists and enough clever use of the film's budget, special effects can transport the viewer to another world. Sadly, not every film can have CGI like "Avatar: The Way of Water," with many others featuring cheap, outdated, and schlocky special effects. 2023 has seen some especially horrendous examples, a few of which have escaped their respective films to attain meme status online.

Now, to clarify, just because the special effects might fall flat doesn't mean all of the films on this list are necessarily terrible. We only mean to elaborate on why their special effects might've dipped in quality part way through, or simply never stood a chance at all. With all that said, get ready to laugh as Hollywood throws money into a belt sander — here are the worst special effects of 2023 so far.