Andrew Schulz Claims You People's Major Kissing Scene Was Actually CGI

"You People" got a fairly mixed response from both critics and audiences, not being able to crack 50 percent approval among either on Rotten Tomatoes. It still cracked Netflix's top 10 most-watched list, racking up 55 million hours of views over its opening weekend on the streamer (per Variety). Those numbers can likely be chalked up to the film being headlined by two comedy greats, Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill.

In "You People," Hill plays Ezra, who finds himself butting heads with his girlfriend's father (Eddie Murphy) in "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner"-style cultural clash. Hill has recently found success with directing, and Murphy is in the midst of a career comeback after 2019's "Dolemite Is My Name," so what's behind the mixed reaction to their team-up? One theory is that the central relationship in the movie between Hill's Ezra and Lauren London's Amira wasn't all that believable. At least, that could be a takeaway after hearing a story from co-star Andrew Schulz.

The comedian, who plays Cousin Avi in the film, revealed during an episode of his "Brilliant Idiots" podcast that the scene that capped off the entire movie with a kiss between Ezra and Amira was supposedly accomplished with CGI.