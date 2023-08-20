How Strong Is Blue Beetle Compared To Spider-Man?

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures' "Blue Beetle" has drawn comparisons – flattering and otherwise – to Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man: Homecoming." While both features have a refreshingly youthful tone and a strong focus on family (and are arguably carried by the ineffable floppy-haired charm of their respective underdog heroes), what joins them together closest is their shared comic book premise.

Though the first two Blue Beetles, Ted Kord and Dan Garrett (the latter of whom was teased in the film's post-credits scene), were essentially heroic adventurers that eagerly took on their buggish personas, Jaime Reyes (played by "Cobra Kai" breakout star Xolo Maridueña) was just a normal kid who had supernatural bug-powers thrust upon him — much like the webbed wall-crawler himself, Peter Parker. Whether on the page or the silver screen, what makes these characters so impactful, especially for younger audiences, is the journey they take from the kid they were at the start of the film to the superhero they must become before the credits roll.

Along the way, both Peter and Jaime had to learn to master both the great power and the even greater responsibility thrust upon them – though it's admittedly more fun to watch them wrestle with the latter. In the case of these two young do-gooders, they find their physical strength unbelievably magnified. And, of course, this being comics and all, fans will almost definitely leave the theater debating which of the two is the strongest.