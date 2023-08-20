Why The Cast Of Blue Beetle Looks So Familiar

So many of the most popular superhero movies focus on powerful figures teaming up to fight for the greater good. Ensemble superhero films like "The Avengers" and "Justice League" are great examples of this, while even standalone superhero titles like "Thor: Ragnarok" see multiple crime fighters uniting for a greater cause. In the 2023 DC Comics blockbuster "Blue Beetle," there are no other superhero titans in sight, and the film's titular character is the only superhero on the screen... namely recent college graduate Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña). However, the cast that director Angel Manuel Soto and company assembled for the project impresses enough to be the real-world equivalent of many superheroes joining forces for a grander purpose.

The star-studded cast of "Blue Beetle" includes actors ranging from legendary entertainment industry veterans to up-and-comers who have already demonstrated promise in their earliest roles. Connecting all the wildly varying careers of these performers is that their forays into acting stretch way back before their work in "Blue Beetle." While inhabiting a superhero blockbuster will likely give these actors a big visibility boost and help them win major roles in future shows and movies, "Blue Beetle" by no means represents the be-all and end-all of the filmographies of actors like Raoul Trujillo and Adriana Barraza. Here are all the places, both on the big and small screen, where you've seen the "Blue Beetle" actors before.