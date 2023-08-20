This Is Us Actor Ron Cephas Jones Dead At 66

Veteran actor and Emmy-winning performer Ron Cephas Jones has tragically passed away at the age of 66. PEOPLE has reported that Jones dealt with a "long-standing pulmonary issue." For those unaware, pulmonary problems involve the lungs.

Jones was widely known for his role on "This is Us," the NBC family drama that ran from 2016-2022. The series starred the likes of Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, and Sterling K. Brown. In the show, Jones portrayed William Hill, the biological father on Brown's character, Randall Pearson. Jones' time on the show was a rousing success that saw him secure two Emmy wins, one in 2018, and another in 2020.

Aside from his time on "This is Us," the actor took part in some other notable shows, having appeared in heavy-hitters like "Luke Cage" and "Mr. Robot." Jones also had a recurring role on "Law & Order: Organized Crime," portraying Congressman Leon Kilbride.

In a statement given to PEOPLE, a representative for Jones said: "Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him."