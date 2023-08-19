Jackass' Steve-O Was So Ashamed Of This Prank, He Banned It From The Internet
Every generation has its controversial shows. You know, the ones your parents really wish you didn't watch. Well, for millennials, "Jackass" was absolutely one of those TV shows. The MTV series centered around a group of friends who subjected themselves and others to increasingly risky and over-the-top pranks and punishments and was popular enough to launch several spin-off movies and TV series after its initial run.
However, the series was not without its detractors. As its stars racked up one injury after another and imitators attempted the stunts of the show, many lives were destroyed by "Jackass" over the years. In fact, the fallout from the popular MTV series is so pronounced that one of its stars, Steve-O, is still apologizing for some of the pranks he pulled in relation to the show.
On his YouTube channel, Steve-O went through a list of stunts that he wishes he hadn't done, and one of them stands out as particularly egregious. The scene in question sees Steve-O and the Dudesons pretending to have seizures at a public restaurant, and it was in such poor taste that Steve-O ultimately had it scrubbed from the internet as a result. Still, there were other reasons why the performer was so ashamed of the prank.
Many people panicked and emergency services were called
Steve-O discussed the prank in his video, and it was clear that he still felt awful about taking part in the insensitive stunt. "One I wish I didn't do because I'm so ashamed of it," he remembered. "My buddy Jukka from The Dudesons, he invited me to participate in a prank where we would pretend to have seizures, and our mouths would be foaming with Alka-Seltzer tablets in them," the performer explained.
Though the "Jackass" alum said that he had misgivings about the prank beforehand, he admitted that he ultimately went along with it. However, he dropped the charade after seeing how extreme the reactions were to the stunt. "I'm like, 'Dude, this is terrible.' I just broke character. Next thing you know, we got sirens, ambulances..." Steve-O recalled. "The very next day, it's on TMZ, and all it says is 'Steve-O does this horrible thing,' and I told Jukka, 'You gotta take this video down.'" However, Steve-O was also thankful to his "The Dudesons" co-stars for digging up the footage of the incident for him to share in his video so that he could take full responsibility for his part in the prank.
As for other "Jackass" pranks that Steve-O wishes he hadn't done, the performer also shared his regret over filming himself riding a captive dolphin at a water park in Argentina. He explained that, given his current stance against places like Sea World today, this is something he feels especially bad about.