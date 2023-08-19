Jackass' Steve-O Was So Ashamed Of This Prank, He Banned It From The Internet

Every generation has its controversial shows. You know, the ones your parents really wish you didn't watch. Well, for millennials, "Jackass" was absolutely one of those TV shows. The MTV series centered around a group of friends who subjected themselves and others to increasingly risky and over-the-top pranks and punishments and was popular enough to launch several spin-off movies and TV series after its initial run.

However, the series was not without its detractors. As its stars racked up one injury after another and imitators attempted the stunts of the show, many lives were destroyed by "Jackass" over the years. In fact, the fallout from the popular MTV series is so pronounced that one of its stars, Steve-O, is still apologizing for some of the pranks he pulled in relation to the show.

On his YouTube channel, Steve-O went through a list of stunts that he wishes he hadn't done, and one of them stands out as particularly egregious. The scene in question sees Steve-O and the Dudesons pretending to have seizures at a public restaurant, and it was in such poor taste that Steve-O ultimately had it scrubbed from the internet as a result. Still, there were other reasons why the performer was so ashamed of the prank.