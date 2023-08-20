Blue Beetle's Villain Is DC's Answer To Darth Vader (Kind Of)

Contains spoilers for "Blue Beetle"

There are some key moments from "Blue Beetle" that see DC's newest big-screen hero crawling over-familiar "Spider-Man" territory, and it's not the only big franchise that it seems to be taking notes from. For the Force-sensitive among us, you might see some strong similarities between the big bad of "Blue Beetle" and another from a galaxy far, far away.

Jaime (Xolo Maridueña) might not be at the forefront of a massive rebellion, but he's certainly got similar struggles to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the form of the evil and corrupt Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), as well as her nearly silent but violent henchman, Conrad Carapax (Raoul Trujillo). These two feel very much like the "Blue Beetle" versions of Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader, albeit with a much briefer partnership that goes south quickly.

Just like Palpatine, Victoria Kord is putting up a front as a cover for shady goings-on that will provide her with infinite power, and she's doing it using a towering scarred casualty of war as her muscle. Now, while Carapax might not suffer from the same breathing issues as Lord Vader, he does have his missing limbs replaced by robotic ones in order to become a truly imposing and unstoppable force to be reckoned with. Besides that, there's also the matter of high demands from upper management, ruling squads of henchmen with a metal fist, and eventually reaching the limit where they both tell their bosses that enough is enough in a massively dramatic fashion.