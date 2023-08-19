Who Plays President Barbie? Here's Where You've Seen & Heard Her Lately

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" brought to life a rich assortment of fantastic plastic inhabitants who call Barbieland home. Each Barbie and Ken plays a specific role in keeping their pink-saturated society up and running. And keeping Barbieland in order is none other than President Barbie, portrayed by actor and producer Issa Rae.

President Barbie sees over Barbieland, approving any policies and heading important meetings. She is far from a harsh or overruling leader, though. Like the other Barbies, she's ultimately a fun-loving individual who wants the best for her people, which has earned her a respected status with the population. After breaking out of her brainwashed state from the Kens' patriarchal society, she and the other Barbies manage to outwit and prevent the Kens from taking control of the Barbie Land constitution.

Issa Rae had warm memories of playing with Barbies as a child. She never realized the significance of her parents giving her Black Barbie dolls until she was older, and this ultimately helped shape her character. In an interview with SiriusXM, Rae commented, "We really got an opportunity to just kind of talk about what the childhood version of me would think of this particular president and how she would address being a president ... when I thought about my young girl self I was just like I imagine a president who's just kind of all about good times and how can you make an already perfect world more perfect?"

There are few who embody the spirit of a leader quite like Rae, who's led the way in defying the expected roles of Black women in entertainment.