My 600-Lb Life: What Has June McCamey Been Up To Since Season 4?
The potentially scripted "My 600-lb Life" has been on TLC for over a decade, and in that time, it has served as the platform for numerous body transformations. Individuals have appeared on the program hoping to lose weight, and with the encouragement of friends, family, and Dr. Younan Nowzaradan — who has quite an impressive net worth — they've turned that hope into their reality. June McCamey is one such case, debuting on the program at 590 pounds and leaving it at 242, concluding her run just 10 pounds shy of her weight loss goal. Even though she didn't reach the desired mark, there's no denying she dropped a remarkable amount of weight.
McCamey takes center stage during an episode of "My 600-lb Life" Season 4, which ran from January to May of 2016. In the years since her episode reached the airwaves, she has kept busy and continued her weight loss journey. Over on her Instagram page, she advertises her small business, Creations By Mz June, where she creates keychains, bracelets, and phone charms. McCamey also frequently posts pictures of her family and shares motivational quotes, writing in her Instagram bio, "Living my Life the Best Way I Can...Enjoying It Day By Blessed Day."
Additionally, McCamey has found love since she appeared on "My 600-lb Life" all those years ago.
McCamey is now happily married
In June McCamey's "My 600-lb Life" episode, it's revealed that her weight gain following the death of her son, Kenneth, made her almost entirely reliant on her partner, Sadi Gregory. As McCamey progressed through her weight loss journey, the couple parted ways, but the breakup didn't take McCamey out of the dating game forever. She later met Mary Washington and the two hit it off, resulting in them electing to get married. However, as shared during McCamey's 2019 follow-up, the period leading up to the wedding wasn't the happiest.
As McCamey and Washington's special day approached, McCamey's weight began to steadily rise. In fact, she came close to reaching the 300-pound mark once again. Despite the stress of planning and preparing for the wedding, she didn't allow herself to lose sight of her weight loss goal. McCamey made it down to 221 pounds, going on to say on her wedding day, "Putting this [size 16] dress on today makes me feel like I'm really about to start my life with Mary. If you told me this was even possible when I started trying to get my life back, I wouldn't have believed you."
June McCamey worked incredibly hard to reach her ideal weight, and in doing so, has found nothing but health and happiness. Given her determination and positive attitude, surely the "My 600-lb Life" star will continue to thrive in the coming years.