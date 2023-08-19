My 600-Lb Life: What Has June McCamey Been Up To Since Season 4?

The potentially scripted "My 600-lb Life" has been on TLC for over a decade, and in that time, it has served as the platform for numerous body transformations. Individuals have appeared on the program hoping to lose weight, and with the encouragement of friends, family, and Dr. Younan Nowzaradan — who has quite an impressive net worth — they've turned that hope into their reality. June McCamey is one such case, debuting on the program at 590 pounds and leaving it at 242, concluding her run just 10 pounds shy of her weight loss goal. Even though she didn't reach the desired mark, there's no denying she dropped a remarkable amount of weight.

McCamey takes center stage during an episode of "My 600-lb Life" Season 4, which ran from January to May of 2016. In the years since her episode reached the airwaves, she has kept busy and continued her weight loss journey. Over on her Instagram page, she advertises her small business, Creations By Mz June, where she creates keychains, bracelets, and phone charms. McCamey also frequently posts pictures of her family and shares motivational quotes, writing in her Instagram bio, "Living my Life the Best Way I Can...Enjoying It Day By Blessed Day."

Additionally, McCamey has found love since she appeared on "My 600-lb Life" all those years ago.