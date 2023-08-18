This Risque Doll Inspired Barbie & Beat Her Live-Action Movie Debut 65 Years Ago

While Ruth Handler's Barbie revolutionized the toy industry in the U.S. in 1959 by introducing a doll of a grown-up woman instead of a baby or young girl, a European toymaker actually beat the Mattel co-founder and president to the marketplace with a similar — albeit more risqué — 11 1/2-inch figure.

Handler's invention, of course, has become a pop culture phenomenon again thanks to writer-director Greta Gerwig, whose "Barbie" movie hit $1 billion at the worldwide box office two weeks after the film was released on July 21, 2023. Yet while Barbie's turn on the big screen has been a long time coming, the German doll — which was named Bild-Lilli — already had a movie modeled after her 65 years ago when the film "Lilli — ein Mädchen aus der Großstadt" was released in Deutsch cinemas.

Known in English as "Lilli –- A Girl in the Big City," the film was released on March 6, 1958, in West Germany and starred then-23-year-old Danish actor Ann Smyrner in the title role. Billed as a crime comedy, the film clearly had more adult themes than you would expect from a movie character that was based on a doll, but there was a specific reason for that.

Bild-Lilli was released in 1955, not as a toy for children but as a more risqué product meant for adult males. The character originated in a comic strip by cartoonist Reinhard Beuthein and was viewed as a materialistic sex symbol.