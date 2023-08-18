Whatever Happened To Hug Sleep After Shark Tank?

Milwaukee couple Angie Kupper and Matt Mundt were firm believers in the benefits of a good night's sleep. However, like many out there, they were finding it difficult to get their own rest. But whereas many would see a problem, they saw a solution, which led to the creation of Hug Sleep. Similar to a baby's swaddle, Hug Sleep's flagship product, the Sleep Pod, wraps adults in a tight-fitting sleep pod that provides an extra layer of pressure to aid in rest.

Matt initially got himself a weighted blanket to try to help him sleep. While he enjoyed the pressure it provided, he disliked how hot it got inside, as well as the difficulty in washing it. With a background in mechanical engineering, Matt sought a better alternative that would eliminate these problems. Angie was a therapist who specialized in working with youth dealing with anxiety disorders. She was aware of the potential that deep-touch pressure therapy had to help encourage relaxation and saw the product as a great opportunity to aid in both physical and mental health.

Using their specialized backgrounds, the couple got to work developing Hug Sleep, which ended up being the perfect solution for their dilemma. They knew that millions of others could benefit from their product, and after a little over a year of escalating success, it was time to hop out of bed and head into the tank.