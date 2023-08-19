Blue Beetle's Weird [SPOILER] May Reveal More About DC's Universe Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "Blue Beetle"

For the most part, "Blue Beetle" doesn't dig that deep into the lore of the comics. We're told that the Scarab that bonds with Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) is of alien origin and that it possesses dangerous amounts of power, but no other details are provided. The plot itself is pretty terrestrial, with villain Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) standing in for pretty much any evil corporate imperialist or military-industrial baron. The main themes of the film are grounded — family, community, and the dangers of private policing.

But then, right at the end of "Blue Beetle," we get a very different kind of scene. While strapped into Victoria's strange machine that transfers the Scarab data into Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo), Jaime faints. He "awakens" in a dreamlike version of his family's garden, where he encounters his dead father Alberto (Damián Alcázar). At this point in the story, Jaime knows that his dad had another heart attack, but he doesn't know for sure that he's dead. In the "dream," though, Alberto confirms his death to Jaime before encouraging him to embrace his destiny as a hero.

The whole thing only gets weirder after Jaime's dream house starts to dissolve, revealing a shining cosmic void with a massive Blue Beetle exosuit floating through it. To awaken properly, Jaime has to make a leap of faith, reconnecting with the Scarab in a curiously biblical moment. On its own, this scene is quite mysterious, but it could also hold some big clues about the new DC film universe.