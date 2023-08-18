Marvel Announces A Major Ghost Rider Connection In Agatha: Coven Of Chaos

The future of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in the MCU is murky at best, but that isn't the same for some of Scarlet Witch's other "WandaVision" cohorts. After fans discovered that it was Agatha all along, they became truly blessed with the news that Kathryn Hahn would be returning in her series, "Agatha: Coven of Chaos." As with everything Marvel, top brass are doing their best to keep the secrets of the anticipated show close to the vest. But in addition to a suspicious character played by Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata joins the cast in an integral role. In an interview with Mashable, Zamata spoke about her comedy special "The First Woman" — coincidentally also involving witches — and her induction into the MCU. The "SNL" alum plays Jennifer Kale, another witch with roots in the comics.

"I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could," Zamata noted. "But the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect." Die-hard fans may be aware that Jennifer Kale doesn't just wield the forces of darkness but also has ties to the world of "Ghost Rider." Descended from a line of Ghost Riders herself, the sorceress is related to modern variations of the biker from hell.