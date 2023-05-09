Phil Tippett's Mad God And Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Prove Stop-Motion Is The Future Of Creative Filmmaking

Stop-motion animation can be traced back to the earliest days of cinema. The first known film to use this art form, "Humpty Dumpty's Circus," was produced in 1898, paving the way for more stop-motion films to emerge in the silent era and beyond. However, as filmmaking technologies have improved, animation has evolved (or regressed, depending on how you look at it). These days, stop-motion animation mostly takes a backseat to the CG variety, which is more modern and less time-consuming.

But there comes a time when everything that was once old is new again. Like rock 'n' roll music, stop-motion animation will never die, but some prominent filmmakers have fought to keep the medium alive in recent times. One could even argue that stop-motion animation is experiencing a resurgence thanks to the success of Phil Tippett's "Mad God," Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio," and Henry Selick's "Wendell and Wild," and LAIKA Studios. Long may it continue.

There's room for every form of animation to flourish on the screen, but stop-motion deserves to keep a seat at the big boy table moving forward. The success of "Pinocchio" proves that there's an audience for these types of movies, and that's because stop-motion animation boasts qualities that other forms don't. With that in mind, let's look at why one of cinema's oldest art forms deserves to be the future of animation.