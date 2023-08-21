The Bones Episode That Starred Aaron Paul Before His Breaking Bad Fame

There is almost no other subgenre that's as ubiquitous as police procedurals or medical dramas. This is likely why "Bones" was on the air for as long as it was, as it combines elements of both of these popular television staples and lasted for 12 seasons and nearly 250 episodes as a result.

Of course, many up-and-coming actors showed up in "Bones" over the course of its extensive run. One of them was "Breaking Bad" actor Aaron Paul, who popped up as a suspect in Season 1, Episode 12 ("The Superhero in the Alley"). Paul played a comic book shop owner named Stew Ellis, who is suspected of the murder of his friend and fellow comic book enthusiast, Warren Granger (James Riley).

The episode aired on February 8, 2006, marking this "Bones" episode as almost two years before Paul would show up as Jesse Pinkman on "Breaking Bad." Though he is only briefly in the episode in question, his role is another in a long list of character actor performances that the actor had on major TV dramas.