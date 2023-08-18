The Ending Of Strays Explained

Contains spoilers for "Strays"

Universal's new R-rated comedy "Strays" brings a star-studded cast together to voice a group of stray dogs who are on a wild revenge mission with a vulgar comedic bite. The film follows Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell), a naïve but good-hearted dog who's abandoned by his cruel owner Doug (Will Forte) on the desolate city streets. There, Reggie meets a crude Boston Terrier named Bug (voiced by Jamie Foxx) and joins his band of canine allies. Together, they embark on a mission of vengeance against Doug and go many miles to rip off his prized privates.

"Strays" delivers tons of laughs through its main group of canine characters and the wild antics they deal with over the course of their journey. From their constant humping and peeing on nearly everything they come across to their very vulgar way of speaking, it's safe to say that "Strays" isn't your typical family-friendly dog movie. "Strays" isn't just raunchy laughs, though, as it also features some surprisingly tender arcs and uses the innocent and adorable nature of its characters to tug at your heartstrings. That's why it's worth delving into the ending of "Strays" to see how things pan out for the film's central dogs and touch on some of the lessons learned along the way.