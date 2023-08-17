One Piece: Netflix Adaptation Trailer Gets Anime Overhaul By Fan

Netflix's "One Piece" trailer featured plenty of small details and big reveals, giving great looks at many fan-favorite characters as the streamer sails toward the show's release date of August 31. While the series will face the hurdles of live-action anime adaptations, one fan took it upon themselves to reimagine the "One Piece" trailer using scenes from the anime, and the result is incredible.

Uploaded to YouTube by lordlook, the anime version entirely recreates Netflix's live-action trailer with scenes from the anime. While not a perfect 1:1 recreation, the fan edit does an excellent job of finding nearly spot-on clips from the anime, showing what "One Piece" could look like with the Netflix dub. That's right, the creator did not substitute the classic Japanese dub over the trailer, choosing to use the audio from the Netflix series instead, and it works surprisingly well.

Given that Netflix's "One Piece" adapts the earliest arcs of the anime, one would think the anime version of the trailer would use footage from older episodes. However, they'd be wrong, as the creator went the extra mile, sourcing the clips through flashbacks from modern anime specials and "One Piece" movies to ensure their trailer only used high-definition scenes. The result is a surprisingly detailed, incredibly well-made fan trailer that proves that, even with just the voices, Netflix may have nailed the casting for their live-action adaptation.