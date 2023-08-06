How One Piece Plans To Overcome Live-Action Anime Hurdles, According To Iñaki Godoy
Netflix doesn't have the best track record when it comes to live-action anime adaptations, with "Death Note" and "Cowboy Bebop" showing how not to please an audience. Refusing to acknowledge those hurdles could lead a studio down a path destined for failure. Thankfully, Netflix's "One Piece" recognizes that, hoping to break the live-action anime curse plaguing the streaming service.
Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Iñaki Godoy, who plays Luffy in "One Piece," sat down with GamesRadar to discuss how Netflix's adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga hopes to get over the hump that previous projects couldn't. "Well, the show is made by people who love 'One Piece,'" Godoy said, reassuring fans that everyone involved has an affection for the source material. "The only thing we want to do is honor that and get more people into it. We don't want to do anything else but honor the work of Mr. Oda and get more people to enjoy it too, because it's such a powerful story. And the whole world should know about it."
"One Piece" already has massive popularity within the anime industry, but Netflix wants to elevate it to even bigger heights. Godoy hopes that, after the Netflix adaptation premieres, everyone knows about "One Piece," even grandparents. And for those longtime fans? He can't wait for them to relive the show's iconic moments, believing the live-action version brings a special magic to "One Piece."
Godoy understands the pressure of playing Luffy
There's already enough pressure on Netflix's "One Piece" to do justice to Eiichiro Oda's manga, but Iñaki Godoy is in a stressful world of his own, tasked with bringing Luffy to life. Luffy isn't just a beloved character in the anime industry. He's the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and the main character of "One Piece." Plus, he's already had two incredible incarnations in manga and anime.
While Godoy wants fans to love his Luffy, he also understands he has some pretty big shoes to fill. "Of course there was a lot of pressure. There is a big responsibility to honor the work of more than 20 years of a man, you know?" he told GamesRadar. "Not only just honor Mr. Oda, but honor the anime too. Mayumi Tanaka, she has been performing this character for so long. And the way they've been doing the anime for so long too, and there are so many people who have grown up with Luffy, and the Straw Hats and the world of 'One Piece.' So you want to respect that, and you want to honor that."
Thankfully, it seems like Luffy couldn't be in better hands than Godoy. Even Tanaka, the original Luffy, signed off on it after the two actors met for Netflix's Anime Expo presentation. She called his performance great and even recreated the iconic straw hat moment between Luffy and Shanks, effectively passing the straw-hat torch to Godoy. There are many reasons to get excited about Netflix's "One Piece," and Godoy's casting is just one of many incredible choices we hope pays off ... just as long as it sticks the landing.