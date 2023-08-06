How One Piece Plans To Overcome Live-Action Anime Hurdles, According To Iñaki Godoy

Netflix doesn't have the best track record when it comes to live-action anime adaptations, with "Death Note" and "Cowboy Bebop" showing how not to please an audience. Refusing to acknowledge those hurdles could lead a studio down a path destined for failure. Thankfully, Netflix's "One Piece" recognizes that, hoping to break the live-action anime curse plaguing the streaming service.

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Iñaki Godoy, who plays Luffy in "One Piece," sat down with GamesRadar to discuss how Netflix's adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga hopes to get over the hump that previous projects couldn't. "Well, the show is made by people who love 'One Piece,'" Godoy said, reassuring fans that everyone involved has an affection for the source material. "The only thing we want to do is honor that and get more people into it. We don't want to do anything else but honor the work of Mr. Oda and get more people to enjoy it too, because it's such a powerful story. And the whole world should know about it."

"One Piece" already has massive popularity within the anime industry, but Netflix wants to elevate it to even bigger heights. Godoy hopes that, after the Netflix adaptation premieres, everyone knows about "One Piece," even grandparents. And for those longtime fans? He can't wait for them to relive the show's iconic moments, believing the live-action version brings a special magic to "One Piece."