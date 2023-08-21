Why Bill Hader Fans Are Just Discovering His 'Secret' Star Trek Movie Role Now

The second film in a franchise is liable to be deemed a sophomore slump, and in the case of "Star Trek Into Darkness," that pressure was even more keenly felt due to the devoted fanbase. Fortunately, some new blood in the form of Benedict Cumberbatch's Khan Noonien Singh elevated the film, with Peter Travers calling the portrayal "a villain for the ages."

Cumberbatch wasn't the only new addition. In the film, the USS Vengeance is voiced by "SNL" alum and "Barry" star Bill Hader. Even though "Star Trek Into Darkness" was released in 2013, new fans are continuing to discover Hader's involvement, thanks in part to the shifting social media landscape (Back then, Twitter only had one name, and TikTok didn't even exist). Indeed, a viral TikTok video that has since been taken down (presumably for copyright reasons) highlights Hader's role in the film, to viewers' shock.

Over on Twitter, fans are just as surprised to learn that the actor is behind the robotic voice. One fan, @WriterEm0, simply exclaimed, "​​BILL HADER WAS IN STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS?????" Other Twitter users followed suit. For another user, the realization came when they pointed out that a former "Star Trek: The Original Series" actor looked like Hader in a wig. "Now I really want Bill Hader to be in Star Trek," they wrote. @Mercuryal chimed in to assure that their dream had already come true, writing, "Fun fact: Technically, Bill Hader HAS been in Star Trek — but only his voice."