Star Wars: Bill Hader Explains Why J.J. Abrams Didn't Keep Him As BB-8 After The Force Awakens

Did you know Bill Hader was in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"?

The iconic "Saturday Night Live" alum made his debut in the galaxy far, far away by "voicing" BB-8, Poe Dameron's (Oscar Isaac) trusty robotic sidekick. The spherical droid was integral in the early marketing days of "The Force Awakens," with many captivated by the character's unique shape and squeaky and chirpy bleeps and bloops. By the time the seventh "Star Wars" film hit cinemas in December 2015, the droid was a full-on icon not unlike R2-D2 and C-3PO. What fans of the franchise may not know is that, in the early days of the sequel trilogy, Hader was somewhat responsible for BB-8's quirky sounds.

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Hader was thankful that director J.J. Abrams gave him the BB-8 credit but also doesn't think he deserves it. "I came in and did like voice stuff for it that didn't work," Hader explained. "Then, he brought me in later and said, 'Hey, do you want to do this.' It was like a ... talk box thing and then I did that."

Look beyond "The Force Awakens" and audiences will find that Hader isn't listed in the credits for any of the sequels. According to Hader, Abrams didn't ask him back because voicing the character was something anybody could do, describing the aforementioned "talk box thing" as "a machine that you can operate." With the groundwork for BB-8's sounds already laid out with "The Force Awakens," it does make sense that Hader wasn't brought back.