Shark Tank's RoloDoc Debacle: The Pitch That Stunned Mark Cuban In The Worst Way

Season 5 of "Shark Tank" started with a bang, but not in the way that entrepreneurs Richard and Albert Amini were expecting. The Arizona brothers appeared on the season's first episode seeking a $50,000 investment for 20% of their company, RoloDoc. The mobile health app offers patients and doctors a direct and secure method of communication. The app would allow users to pick their physician based on their specialty, insurance provider, and state. However, this is where its merits end.

The sharks start grilling them on their business model. Mark Cuban doesn't think they'll be able to convince doctors to switch to the platform. When he asks how they plan to do so, the duo continuously states that the social media aspect will be enough to attract users, which does little to address Cuban's concerns. The other Sharks see the company as a security liability, unclear as to how they'll be able to certify a doctor's listed skill set on the app.

None of the answers manage to calm the sharks down. One by one, they all go out, claiming that the presentation confused them about how they'd attract users, verify information, or make money. In one of the harshest moves in "Shark Tank" history, Cuban walks up to the duo, shakes their hands, and states, "Worst presentation ever. I'm out." Ouch. The Amini brothers came into the tank with good intentions, but ultimately, it's hard to disagree with the sharks' opinions on their business.