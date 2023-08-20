The Ending Of Stay Explained

New York psychiatrist Sam Foster (Ewan McGregor) takes on the clients of a beleaguered colleague (Janeane Garofalo in a small but vital role). One of them is Henry (Ryan Gosling), a 20-year-old art student who set his car on fire in the middle of the Brooklyn Bridge. Henry is having difficulty separating fantasy from reality, and during their second session together he announces to Sam that he plans to kill himself in three days, on his 21st birthday.

Determined to save his patient, Sam sets out to uncover the truth about Henry and his delusions. But the further he delves, the more murky and confusing things become. Sam visits Henry's childhood home and meets his mother (Kate Burton) and the family dog, only to be told that both mother and dog died years earlier. He tracks down a young woman (Elizabeth Reaser) who Henry was in love with, but she has no recollection of him. Meanwhile, Sam's live-in girlfriend Lila (Naomi Watts), a self-destructive artist, slips up and calls him "Henry."

Before long, Sam is having problems telling fantasy from reality, as he sees the same things play out on different days and conversations start all over again — and that's before Henry seems to miraculously cure Sam's mentor (Bob Hoskins) of blindness with the touch of his hand. Sam finds his patient exactly where he said he would be, at the top of the Brooklyn Bridge at midnight on his 21st birthday, gun in hand.