My 600-Lb Life: Will There Be A Season 12? It's Complicated
"My 600-lb Life," where each episode chronicles an individual with morbid obesity trying to live healthier so they can qualify for weight-loss surgery, has been a cornerstone of TLC's programming for over a decade. Many contestants have managed to keep off the weight, while others have tragically passed away after their appearances. But as of right now, many fans are wondering will there be a Season 12 of "600-lb Life."
It's impossible to answer that at the moment. TLC has yet to confirm whether another season is in the works. It also hasn't been canceled yet, so as of August 2023, the show's future is up in the air. However, there may be a glimmer of hope for fans. Redditor u/Mamasquirel posted about how her husband may have seen "My 600-lb Life" Season 12 filming at a grocery store, "He said he saw what was the largest person he ever saw on a scooter. He said it was a woman who was leaving the store at the same time he was. There was a man outside waiting for her (boyfriend or husband). The woman was yelling? at the guy to drive the car up to the front of the store because she didn't want to walk/scoot to it. Lmao. All the while there was a cameraman recording the whole thing."
That post was made in mid-July, so if that were, in fact, "My 600-lb Life" Season 12 filming, it would be right on schedule to air when past seasons have come out.
My 600-lb Life remains a popular show for TLC
It would make sense for TLC to continue dipping into the "My 600-lb Life" pot. It's still incredibly popular, and there are no reasons for it to stop any time soon. Season 11 most recently aired from February to March 2023. If it were going to come back for Season 12, it would make sense for camera crews to film now for a release date early in 2024. The Redditor also mentioned that it was a professional camera crew as opposed to just someone with an iPhone, which lends credence to the idea this is a legitimate production.
They continued, "My husband said he tried to walk ahead to get past the scooter and the cameraman shooed him away and directed him to walk off and around to the side." Granted, it's hard to state definitively whether it's actually "My 600-lb Life" because it's not like the person being filmed would be recognizable. The only consistent component of the show is Dr. Now, but it's safe to say in this instance, it likely would've been filming for what the person's life if like prior to starting Dr. Now's weight loss regimen.
While it's not an official "My 600-lb Life" Season 12 confirmation, many people were nonetheless jealous that the husband may have seen filming for such a popular show. Redditor u/viridiusdynamus commented, "It's awful how jealous I am of your husband. I'd be legit starstruck if I came up on this show filming in public." In the event Season 12 materializes, people will have to be on the lookout for a woman at a grocery store to see if that scene actually made it into the show.