My 600-Lb Life: Will There Be A Season 12? It's Complicated

"My 600-lb Life," where each episode chronicles an individual with morbid obesity trying to live healthier so they can qualify for weight-loss surgery, has been a cornerstone of TLC's programming for over a decade. Many contestants have managed to keep off the weight, while others have tragically passed away after their appearances. But as of right now, many fans are wondering will there be a Season 12 of "600-lb Life."

It's impossible to answer that at the moment. TLC has yet to confirm whether another season is in the works. It also hasn't been canceled yet, so as of August 2023, the show's future is up in the air. However, there may be a glimmer of hope for fans. Redditor u/Mamasquirel posted about how her husband may have seen "My 600-lb Life" Season 12 filming at a grocery store, "He said he saw what was the largest person he ever saw on a scooter. He said it was a woman who was leaving the store at the same time he was. There was a man outside waiting for her (boyfriend or husband). The woman was yelling? at the guy to drive the car up to the front of the store because she didn't want to walk/scoot to it. Lmao. All the while there was a cameraman recording the whole thing."

That post was made in mid-July, so if that were, in fact, "My 600-lb Life" Season 12 filming, it would be right on schedule to air when past seasons have come out.