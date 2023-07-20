Oppenheimer: What Is The Trinity Test? The Real-Life Nuclear Experiment Explained

Contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer"

Before "Oppenheimer" came out in theaters, stories swirled on social media of how director Christopher Nolan and his team pulled off the atomic bomb test, known as the Trinity test, with practical effects. Unlike the bomb detonation in "The Dark Knight Rises," where CGI is fine for a more cartoonish threat, the Trinity Test was meant to inspire fear, which Nolan thought was more challenging to accomplish with CGI. Nolan told IGN, "I first showed the script to Andrew Jackson, my visual effects supervisor, and said, I don't think that tool's going to work for us. So let's see if we can produce all of these effects using analog methods, from the very first imaginings that Oppenheimer has of the quantum world, of atoms, and how they would be interacting with strong force between them. Waves, particles, the duality of that."

Suffice it to say, the Trinity test sequence in "Oppenheimer" is one of the most visually-arresting scenes put to film. The tension throughout is palpable, as there's a non-zero chance the explosion could result in a chain reaction, essentially setting the entire Earth's atmosphere on fire. The world doesn't end, but a massive explosion ensues, with a mushroom cloud filling the sky and a bright light illuminating the surrounding area. Everyone in the vicinity waits until it's okay to look at the detonation through special glass, and it takes some time for the shock wave to hit everyone. It's a fairly accurate depiction of what happened during the Trinity test, a pivotal moment in the history of humanity.