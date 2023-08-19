Pawn Stars: Val Kilmer's Top Gun Jacket Sold For Much Less Than You May Think

If the $1.495 billion worldwide box office take and critics' reaction to "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022 proved anything, it indicated that the nostalgia surrounding the film's 1986 predecessor, "Top Gun," was at an all-time high. As a byproduct of the nostalgia, any props connected to Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Val Kilmer's Tom "Iceman" Kazansky from the original "Top Gun" accumulated financial value. Surprisingly, though, Iceman's white ceremonial jacket from "Top Gun" didn't fetch as much as you would think on a December 2022 episode of "Pawn Stars Do America."

In the episode, Rick Harrison heads to North Carolina, where he encounters Randall, a collector who wants to sell Iceman's jacket for $50,000. While Randall didn't have paperwork to verify the jacket's authenticity, his story about how he obtained the item in the 1990s seemed to add up. "I've had it in my collection for about 20-plus years. It came from one of the major auction houses," Randall told Harrison. In addition, a stamp from the auction house, Western Prop, was inside the jacket, and the abbreviated name "V. Kilmer" was written on the inside of the collar.

Harrison's Hollywood prop master friend, Hope M. Parrish, was able to validate the jacket's authenticity in a video chat. Unfortunately for Randall, Parrish valued the jacket at $30,000, which was much less than he was seeking. Harrison initially offered $15,000 because he needed to profit on the resale of the item, and he and Randall eventually settled on a $17,000 price tag.