The Boys' Wolverine Parody Was Way More Tragic Than Most Fans Realize

When it comes to popular Marvel superheroes, few are as well-known and beloved as Wolverine. Even before Hugh Jackman took on the mantle of the character, who he has gone on to play nine times, Wolverine has long been a fan favorite in the "X-Men" cartoons and comics.

Naturally, with a character this big, you'd have to expect that Garth Ennis had a parody version of him in "The Boys." After all, heroes like Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominque McElligot), and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) are already based on heavy hitters like Superman, Wonder Woman, and Captain America.

Still, Groundhawk, the Wolverine stand-in of "The Boys" universe, is especially tragic, despite his hilarious send-up of the character. As played by John DiMaggio in "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" Season 1, Episode 6 –"Nubian vs. Nubian," Groundhawk is notable for having hammers for hands instead of Wolverine's trademark retractable claws. Unfortunately, the Compound V side effects Groundhawk experiences have all kinds of devastating effects on his ability to function as a regular member of society. Furthermore, while "Diabolical" might contain a lot of silliness, some of its episodes (including "Nubian vs. Nubian") are actually canon in the mainline "The Boys" universe.