The Ending Of The Blind Side Explained

A successful sports biopic often recounts the dramatic tale of a future superstar as they struggle against adversity to reach the top. The 2009 film "The Blind Side" does it in a unique way, focusing on the teenage years of Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a young man with a difficult past who finds a bond with a wealthy suburban mother, Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock), and her family. Along the way he develops a career in football, eventually gaining the attention of colleges around the country.

The film begins with Oher living on the streets, facing some of the biggest problems any teen ever could. But unlike most sports biopics, the film ends before he even becomes a star in his sport. Instead, the focus of the film is squarely on the drama of Oher growing up and finding out who he really is. It chronicles the relationship he builds with Leigh Anne and her family, who take him in when he has nowhere else to go and guide him into a future he could never have had without them.

As remarkable as the film is, though, what might be most incredible is that it remains today the highest-grossing sports movie ever domestically. It's also been at the center of real-life drama, too, as Oher has long disputed many of the details of the film. But no matter how true the story is to life, Oher's journey in "The Blind Side" is a classic underdog story, and we've broken down the film's ending to help understand what it's all about.