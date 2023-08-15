What The Blind Side Characters Look Like In Real Life

Time has not been kind to 2009's "The Blind Side." While it got mixed reviews from critics at the time, it was a feel-good hit at the box office and was not only nominated for the best picture Oscar but netted Sandra Bullock her first and thus far only Academy Award for her performance as Leigh Anne Tuohy. But many pointed out that the movie perpetuated various unfortunate racial tropes, including Tuohy being depicted as a "white savior" figure and Michael Oher's portrayal falling victim to a number of negative stereotypes about black people. The real Michael Oher has long been critical of the movie, saying it negatively impacted both his career and his life.

But who are the real faces behind the characters in "The Blind Side"? In addition to Oher and the rest of the Tuohy family, the movie shows various people that were involved in Oher's life as he tried not to get swept up in the inner-city crack epidemic he was born in the middle of and to build a more promising future for himself — eventually leading to a career playing in the NFL. Some of the key figures in the movie are named after and directly based on actual people, while others are more loosely based on real people and the general role they played on Oher's path to success in pro sports and beyond. In the cases of the latter, the character name will be listed first, followed by the real person that inspired the fictional character in parentheses.