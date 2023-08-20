Attack On Titan's Weakest Titan Shifter Was Almost Very Different

One of the biggest early revelations in "Attack on Titan" is the fact that there are special titans who display human-level intelligence. Though the early titans, abnormal or not, basically act like small children, despite their propensity for eating screaming humans alive, it is the introduction of the Colossal and Armored Titans that changes things forever when they arrive on the island of Paradis.

Since then, it has become apparent that there are nine special titans whose skills and abilities can be passed down to new bearers every 13 years. One of these is Pieck Finger (Manami Numakura/Amber Lee Connors), a.k.a. the Cart Titan. Generally considered to be the weakest of the special titan forms, Pieck has still managed to survive some incredibly deadly attacks.

However, Pieck could have looked a lot different in Hajime Isayama's cruel reality. The mangaka said that the original version of the "Attack on Titan" character was actually a middle-aged man who went by the name of Oliver Pieck. This factor also helps to explain why the Cart Titan looks nothing like Pieck Finger when she transforms.