Attack On Titan's Weakest Titan Shifter Was Almost Very Different
One of the biggest early revelations in "Attack on Titan" is the fact that there are special titans who display human-level intelligence. Though the early titans, abnormal or not, basically act like small children, despite their propensity for eating screaming humans alive, it is the introduction of the Colossal and Armored Titans that changes things forever when they arrive on the island of Paradis.
Since then, it has become apparent that there are nine special titans whose skills and abilities can be passed down to new bearers every 13 years. One of these is Pieck Finger (Manami Numakura/Amber Lee Connors), a.k.a. the Cart Titan. Generally considered to be the weakest of the special titan forms, Pieck has still managed to survive some incredibly deadly attacks.
However, Pieck could have looked a lot different in Hajime Isayama's cruel reality. The mangaka said that the original version of the "Attack on Titan" character was actually a middle-aged man who went by the name of Oliver Pieck. This factor also helps to explain why the Cart Titan looks nothing like Pieck Finger when she transforms.
Pieck is much more deadly than she might appear
While Reiner Braun (Yoshimasa Hosoya/Robert McCollum) and Annie Leonheart (Yu Shimamura/Lauren Landa) are immediately recognizable as the Armored and Female Titans once you know their identities, the Cart Titan doesn't have any of Pieck's attributes in "Attack on Titan."
On the contrary, Pieck seems to be taking on characteristics of the Cart Titan in human form, often walking with a slumped back and occasionally crawling on all fours for comfort. Still, even if the Cart Titan may not be as formidable or powerful as the other members of the Nine, she remains deadly in her own right.
Able to move at incredible speeds, Pieck can attack out of the blue with little to no warning and has used this element of surprise to her advantage on multiple occasions. She also has a set of battle armor with machine gun turrets that allow members of her special unit to attack from the relative safety of her versatile form.
The real reason why Pieck has survived this long, however, is because of her intelligence and cunning. One of the smartest characters in the series, Pieck can analyze a situation and strategize her way out with shocking accuracy, though it remains to be seen as of this writing whether she can survive the final episode of "Attack on Titan" Season 4.