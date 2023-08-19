Demon Slayer: How Many Hashira Are There & How Are They Chosen?

When it comes to anime that have become worldwide hits in record time, few shows can touch the popularity of "Demon Slayer." A series that was already considered among the best anime ever from its first season alone, the Shonen stalwart has only become more and more successful as it continues.

However, when you consider how many characters viewers have to keep track of in "Demon Slayer," the show's overall story can be somewhat tough to manage. In Season 1 alone, viewers are introduced to 12 Upper and Lower Moon demons and nine Hashira, on top of all of the other main cast members and ancillary characters that show up along the way. To be clear, in terms of what the Hashira's function is, they are the elite top-level warriors in the Demon Slayer Corps, and they've dedicated their lives to ridding the world of demons.

Still, considering the events in Season 2 and Season 3 of "Demon Slayer," their numbers have changed substantially, meaning that fans could use a refresher for Season 4. The short answer, however, is that as of the end of Season 3, there are currently seven active Hashira in the series. As for how they are chosen, there are two ways of becoming Hashira. The first is to kill 50 demons or one of Muzan's (Toshihiko Seki/Greg Chun) Upper/Lower Moon demons, while the second is to train extensively under a Hashira as their chosen successor.