Star Wars: How Many Mandalorian Jedi Have There Been & Is Grogu Technically One?

The Jedi are a group of Force users who have dedicated their lives to protecting the Republic. The Mandalorians are a group of warrior bounty hunters sworn to live by a code. Sometimes, they can even come together, and one person can be both; a fierce adversary with the code and toughness of a Mandalorian and the power and honor of a Jedi. It seems rare in the "Star Wars" universe, but it has happened before with Tarre Vizsla. And it might happen again with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) in "Ahsoka." It's also possible that Grogu takes the same path.

The phenomenon began with Vizsla, born on Mandalore and the first of his kind to be inducted into the Jedi Order. While in the Order, he constructed a unique black lightsaber called the Darksaber. Vizsla became the figurehead of Mandalore, using the weapon to unite all his people. After his passing, he was honored with a temple and a statue. The Darksaber, however, was kept in the Jedi Temple until members of House Vizsla stole it. The unique blade became a symbol of the Mandalorian Jedi and leadership on Mandalore.

The Mandalorian Jedi's legacy largely rests on Vizsla's shoulders. He may see two others join his ranks as some of the rarest (and well-armed) Jedi in the galaxy as "Ahsoka" prepares to debut another in live-action.