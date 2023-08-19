Star Wars: How Many Mandalorian Jedi Have There Been & Is Grogu Technically One?
The Jedi are a group of Force users who have dedicated their lives to protecting the Republic. The Mandalorians are a group of warrior bounty hunters sworn to live by a code. Sometimes, they can even come together, and one person can be both; a fierce adversary with the code and toughness of a Mandalorian and the power and honor of a Jedi. It seems rare in the "Star Wars" universe, but it has happened before with Tarre Vizsla. And it might happen again with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) in "Ahsoka." It's also possible that Grogu takes the same path.
The phenomenon began with Vizsla, born on Mandalore and the first of his kind to be inducted into the Jedi Order. While in the Order, he constructed a unique black lightsaber called the Darksaber. Vizsla became the figurehead of Mandalore, using the weapon to unite all his people. After his passing, he was honored with a temple and a statue. The Darksaber, however, was kept in the Jedi Temple until members of House Vizsla stole it. The unique blade became a symbol of the Mandalorian Jedi and leadership on Mandalore.
The Mandalorian Jedi's legacy largely rests on Vizsla's shoulders. He may see two others join his ranks as some of the rarest (and well-armed) Jedi in the galaxy as "Ahsoka" prepares to debut another in live-action.
We look to be getting another Mandalorian Jedi
Sabine Wren spent her younger years as a cadet at Mandalore's Imperial Academy. She eventually became one of the members of the Rebel Alliance thanks to her time on the Ghost. Her artwork was used to inspire the Rebellion, and her friendship with Kanan Jarrus brought her into allegiance with the Jedi. She eventually crossed paths with Ahsoka, leading us to where we pick up in the Disney+ series.
The "Ahsoka" trailer focuses mainly on Rosario Dawson's live-action version of the titular character going head-to-head with former Jedi-turned-mercenaries Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). It also teases we are getting some quality Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) time. However, there is another storyline in the trailer that shows Ahsoka and Sabine reuniting.
It implies that while Sabine has spent her time as a bounty hunter or at least living as a Mandalorian, Ahsoka will recruit her back into Jedi training. If this happens, and if it is confirmed that she is indeed Force-sensitive, we will see the first live-action Mandalorian Jedi — someone who can go toe-to-toe with the Sith, Empire, or even Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). However, another character has already been flirting with that intersection, and it is likely we will eventually see him join the ranks as well.
Is Grogu a Mandalorian Jedi?
Mando has been the figurehead of the resurgence of "Star Wars" excellence for the last few years. While the films have divided fans since J.J. Abrams brought the franchise back to life in "The Force Awakens," "The Mandalorian" has become one of the more beloved entries in the mythos. Of course, the titular character wouldn't have gotten that far without his trusty companion, Grogu. His cuteness was a key part of Season 1's success, as people couldn't get enough of him. But there is more than meets the eye with the character's possible future.
We have seen that Grogu is Force-sensitive, even demonstrating impressive power. However, he is also being quasi-raised by a Mandalorian. So the question is, will Grogu eventually become a Mandalorian Jedi? The answer to that question is a little complicated, as he hasn't shown any interest in training as a Jedi. However, he is still young. And while he may not have finished his Jedi training under Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), there is still ample time left for him (Yoda was 900 when he died, after all). Even if he never returns to Skywalker or learns under the tutelage of someone like Ahsoka, there are other ways for him to develop his skills, similar to how Luke walked away from Yoda before his training was complete.
It seems quite possible that the course "Star Wars" is taking will eventually get us to a place where we will get not one but two Mandalorian Jedi in the future. And with the dodgy history between the two warrior classes, there could be some intriguing developments in the future.