Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Got His Name From A Movie Legend

It's impressive enough to be the protagonist and face of the highest-rated sitcom in the United States at any age, but to do so as a child star is an even more formidable achievement. And that's just what Iain Armitage has done as the lead of CBS's incredibly successful Sheldon Cooper-focused "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off, "Young Sheldon," now going on its seventh season.

From his beginnings as a YouTube star to his "Young Sheldon" breakthrough, Armitage, now 15, has a career marked by love and reverence for the craft of acting, which has frequently come through in his praise and expressions of admiration for the actors who inspire him. And one actor who has played a particularly important role in Armitage's trajectory is Sir Ian McKellen. Armitage himself revealed as much on an Instagram post made on May 25, 2023, on the occasion of the legendary English thespian's 84th birthday.

Wishing McKellen a happy birthday, Armitage shared with his followers a series of pictures taken of him with his idol at various points throughout the years, accompanied by a caption featuring an interesting biographical tidbit: Not only did he first meet Ian McKellen back when he was just a few months old, but his name was also inspired by McKellen's. "I am named, in part, for him. [It's the same name, spelled differently]," Armitage wrote. As if that weren't enough, McKellen also apparently played a direct part in Armitage's decision to become an actor in the first place.