Whatever Happened To The Metric Mate After Shark Tank?

"Shark Tank" Season 14 saw the three-man team of MT Strickland, Braxton Davis, and Ecleamus Ricks enter with the hopes of funding their workout analytic device, Metric Mate. The product couples a remote device known as the TAP sensor — which stands for Training Accountability Partner — with an accompanying app on your phone. The sensor can be attached to a wide range of gym equipment and feed information on your reps, calories burned, and even potential injury risk to the app, allowing the user a well-rounded view of their progress. To increase accountability, users have the option to share their results with anyone from their coach to their social media followers.

The three men hold eight different degrees between them and come from various backgrounds. Strickland is well-versed in engineering and manufacturing, Ricks has experience in software development, and Davis is a patent lawyer. They launched the product during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 as gymgoers were trying to find ways to bring their workouts home with them. The company started receiving rampant attention and growth during this period, most notably being named one of Georgia's Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies by The Technology Association of Georgia in March of that year.

Nevertheless, Metric Mate was still in the relatively early stages of starting their company. To bring their idea to the next level, Metric Mate would need to try their luck on "Shark Tank."